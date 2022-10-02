Excelsior Springs police officer, suspect injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs Police Department officer as well as a suspect were injured in a shooting Saturday.

Around 5 p.m., two Excelsior Springs officers recognized the suspect — who had a warrant out for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer — in the parking lot of Price Chopper near Crown Hill and Kearney roads.

When the suspect drove away onto Kearney Road, the Excelsior Springs officers attempted to box the suspect in at the traffic light with their vehicles — one directly in front of the suspect and one directly behind.

The suspect then shot at the officer in the front, striking their shoulder and hand. In response, the officer from behind shot at the suspect, striking them in the head, according to a spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to an area hospital.

The officer's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries.

Investigation of the incident is being conducted by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

