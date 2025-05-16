Watch Now
Excelsior Springs woman dead after mobile home fire early Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs woman was found dead in the bedroom of a mobile home after a porch fire early Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday, neighbors called police and fire crews to a mobile home park near Stratton Street and Lake Maurer Road after seeing flames on a porch.

Emergency crews arrived and fought the fire that had spread into the structure, where they found an adult woman dead in a bedroom.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the Missouri State Fire Marshall, along with police and fire crews are investigating.

