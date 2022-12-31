30-inch water main breaks in downtown Kansas City, Missouri; water service impacted

UPDATE, 7:30 p.m. | The City of Kansas City, Missouri, says crews are on the scene and working to provide updates.

Please be aware that KC Water crews are responding to a water main break impacting much of the Crossroads District. Please avoid the area if you can. We will continue to provide updates throughout the evening. — Kansas City (@KansasCity) December 31, 2022

UPDATE, 7:27 p.m. | The KCMO Water Department reports a 30-inch main broke tonight. Low water pressure and no water service are already a problem. Crews are on the scene beginning repairs.

UPDATE, 7:18 p.m. | From the KC Streetcar Twitter feed: @KCMOwater is on the scene and the water valve has been shut off. Water is starting to recede from the area & clean up will soon begin. Once #BrushyMcBrushface clears the trackways of silt & debris, #kcstreetcar service will resume.

UPDATE, 7:15 p.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Water Department issued an e-mail notification to its users around 7:10 p.m. Friday that customers may experience low water pressure in an area from the Missouri River south to 63rd Street.

EARLIER | A water main break in the Crossroads Arts District just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is causing disruptions to travel.

The Kansas City Streetcar tweeted around 6:50 p.m. Friday night that the service has been suspended due to “excessive flooding in the area.”

The break appears to be along W. 17th Street between Main Street and Walnut Street.

Some apartment dwellers and at least 1 restaurant reported no water service.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

