Excessive heat warning for Kansas City extended through 9 p.m. Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An excessive heat warning for the entire Kansas City region has been extended.

Originally set to expire at 9 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has now extended the excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. Saturday.

During the warning period, afternoon heat index values could range between 105 and 112 degrees.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery wrote in today’s weather blog about possible changes this weekend that could bring relief.

