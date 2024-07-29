Watch Now
Excessive heat warning in effect through Thursday for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An excessive heat warning is now in effect for the Kansas City area and points west through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the combination of high temperatures and humidity could drive the heat index past 110 degrees the first four days of this week.

Further east and into northern Missouri, a heat advisory is in place through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The high temps extend in nearly every direction from Kansas City, with heat advisories and excessive heat warnings stretching south into Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.

