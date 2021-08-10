Excessive heat warning issued for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area has been placed under an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Thursday.

An excessive heat warning indicates heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.

Overnight low temperatures are only expected to fall to around 80 degrees.

Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas are under the warning, and Platte, Clay and Jackson are under it in Missouri.

There is increased potential for heat-related illnesses and people should avoid spending extended time outdoors.

People should regularly check on children, the elderly and pets.

