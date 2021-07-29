Excessive heat warning issued for the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Kansas City area until 9 p.m. on Friday.

During the warning, people can expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.

Excessive heat and humidity will increase the chances of heat related illnesses especially for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

The NWS suggests people drink fluids, stay out of the sun and to not leave children and pets unattended in vehicles.

