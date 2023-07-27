Excessive heat warning issued through Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Friday.

KSHB41 Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says the heat warning includes all the area counties throughout the Kansas City metro area.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of extremely dangerous heat conditions. A warning is usually issued when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least two days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75.

The Heat Warning is one step above an Excessive Heat Watch. An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours.

Health officials recommend staying hydrated, stay indoors or in the shade if you can, and take regular breaks when working or being outside.