Experienced World Cup organizer thinks KC has good shot at hosting international event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman who helped bring the World Cup to Orlando in 1994 thinks Kansas City has what it takes to host the international event.

Joanie Schirm says KC's spirit has been noticed by other cities. Even if Kansas City isn't selected, she says being noticed is still something to be proud of.

"I know Kansas City spirit has been very high and a lot of collaboration, from what I hear, so you just have to be proud of what you've done and hope for the best," Schirm said.

In 1994, FIFA says the U.S. staged, at the time, the highest attended event in FIFA history.

Schrim says before the event, Orlando had two years to prepare. If KC is selected, there will be four years to plan. But a lot of work needs to be done.

"Nowadays, with an emphasis on sustainability and human rights and you know your infrastructure, they'll want to know: Can you handle the impact of a lot of travelers? What's your airport like? All of those things all play in," she said.

While Schrim doesn't know if KC will win the World Cup bid, she thinks the town provides something unique that other cities don't.

"It's a piece of America that's different from the other big city, coastal things," Schrim said. "And I also think that the Midwest, it sounds like they're going to be pairing cities, so I think someone is going to come out with this. We don't know who it will be, but I don't see why it couldn't be your city, and I think everybody rises to the occasion for events like this."

