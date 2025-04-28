Expert stresses importance of first responder mental health services, community support following KCFD death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tragedies that require first responders, and sometimes involve them, often prompt departmental change. Over the years, mental health support for first responders has become a focus of those conversations.

"This is a demanding job and its toll on people is cumulative," said Richard Gist, retired deputy director for health and safety for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Expert stresses importance of first responder mental health services

Over decades, Gist watched mental health services for paramedics and firefighters go from minimal to robust amounts. Among many things, Gist facilitated the development of KCFD's peer support system and social work training for paramedics.

In times of tragedy, like the line-of-duty death of KCFD firefighter-paramedic Graham Hoffman on Sunday, Gist said support comes in different forms.

"At moments like this, when everything shatters and you wonder why you do this, what the community does, what it says, how to comes out to show support, these are things that matter," Gist said.

John Batten/KSHB

Gist retired from the department in December. His decades of research helped reshape how Kansas City Fire Department and fire departments across the country address the overall well-being of their paramedics and firefighters.

"When you need us, we're not only there, we've got to be on our A-game 24/7," he said.

Gist said the demanding jobs of paramedics and firefighters is often thankless.

"Just tell them it matters, like you would any other serviceman," Gist said. "You never know how much, 'Thank you for your service,' means."'

It's a reminder that their job never stops.

"The guys and gals in Kansas City are fortunate right now that they have a robust system of support," Gist said. "It's not just there in events like this, because it has to be there every day."

