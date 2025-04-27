KCFD paramedic stabbed on routine medical call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City firefighter was injured overnight on a routine medical call.

According to a release, KCFD were dispatched on a routine medical call to North Oak and 152 about 1 a.m.

While on the way to the hospital, KCFD says a Firefighter Paramedic was critically injured when they were stabbed in the chest by the patient they were transporting.

The firefighter's partner immediately called a crew emergency and additional KCFD personnel along with KCPD were sent to the scene.

The firefighter was taken to North Kansas City Hospital in critical condition where they are receiving treatment for critical injuries.

The suspect/patient was taken into custody by Kansas City Police.