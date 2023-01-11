Watch Now
Experts predict lower gasoline prices in 2023 compared to 2022

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 09:20:54-05

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Inflation, war, high demand, production limitations, fluctuating prices of crude oil and other factors created a very volatile market in 2022, leading to record high prices for gasoline. For the first time ever in the United States, the average price for a gallon of gasoline hit $5 in 2022.

Experts call 2022 an anomaly and expect lower prices in 2023. GasBuddy predicts a national average price of about $3.50, down from 2022’s overall average of $3.96. It predicts the average American family will spend $2,471 in gasoline this year.

The price-tracking company expects prices to drop slightly in February, then rise throughout the summer, before falling again after Labor Day.

To save money, GasBuddy suggests drivers keep track of how much they spend on gasoline using a log. Joining rewards and loyalty programs with gas stations and grocery stores can lead to discounts. Studies from previous years showed gasoline was cheapest on Mondays.

