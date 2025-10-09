Experts say mental health is a priceless need that's often expensive

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Friday is World Mental Health Day, and according to experts, some of the most effective ways to support mental health are free of charge.

Taking a walk outside or listening to music can make a significant difference in mental health, according to Laurel Phillips, the clinical director at Children's Mercy + Camber Mental Health.

"Simply getting outside, right?" Phillips said. "When you're moving your body, it helps regulate your central nervous system, and your central nervous system is going to help your body move your hormones around that help you feel better."

Phillips said maintaining mental health is a marathon, not a sprint. She said these simple, accessible activities are things anyone can incorporate into their daily routine.

Music therapy also offers another free option for mental wellness. Madelaine Heigele, a music therapist, explains how rhythm naturally connects with our bodies.

"We live in rhythm, whether we believe it or not," Heigele said. "It's a good way to kind of get our bodies to slow down."

A consumer survey by health non-profit KFF revealed significant barriers to mental health treatment among insured adults.

Nearly half of insured adults who didn't receive needed mental health care said they couldn't afford it. More than a third reported their insurance wouldn't cover the treatment.

"Continuing to push that even further to that so that it's covered better and covered by more insurance, because some insurances still don't give great coverage, is still really important for us to work towards," Phillips said.

Mental health issues cost the U.S. economy $282 billion annually, according to a study by Columbia Business School.

The demand for mental health services continues to grow. At Children's Mercy + Camber Mental Health, Phillips said all 72 beds are currently full: 48 for pediatric patients and 24 for adults.

"I hope people understand that mental health is a part of physical health just the same," Phillips said.

