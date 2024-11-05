Experts share advice on talking with kids about Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we head into Election Day on Tuesday, adults may be feeling anxious, joyful or even surprised. Even though they can't vote, kids might be feeling that way too.

Between the political ads, signs and conversations about who to vote for, kids digest a lot of information during an election year.

The CEO and social worker at the Children's Place in Kansas City explained adult emotions can rub off on kids.

"Your actions and behaviors are being seen and in some ways emulated by children of all ages," Ann Thomas said.

Government can be difficult for younger Americans to understand, so Thomas suggested explaining the process in a way kids can relate to.

"It's helping [kids] understand that this is a time of choice," Thomas said. "Sometimes in families it's fun to think about what choices you have — you get to choose between wearing red socks and blue socks, or pizza or taco night, [for example]."

Children may get quizzical on Tuesday and in the days following. Thomas recommends answering their questions with simple answers and don't over explain.

"Listen to what the child asks and answer that question specifically," Thomas said.

Lee's Summit mom Lacey Helmig explained the election is a normal conversation in her family household.

"It's important to me that my kids are educated about it," Helmig said. "I want them to be aware of civic engagement and how important it is to vote."

Helmig's daughter found a way to be a part of this year's civic process, even though she's not old enough to go to the polls.

"My eight-year-old, on her own accord, held an election for the president of [our] house, and somehow the candidates were her and the dog," Helmig laughed. "I do have some questions about the validity of the election because she ended up winning and I voted for the dog."

The Missouri mom of two plans to take her eight-year-old daughter to vote with her on Tuesday so she can see first hand how democracy works.

"When the time comes, they can choose to take action and go vote themselves," Helmig said.

The election can be fun for children, but it can also be tough understanding why friends or family have a different opinion.

"Words matter," Thomas said. "The words we use to describe other people who have different beliefs is different than the words we use to attack people for who they are."

Children may be the curious ones, but it's up to adults to be the respectful ones.

"It really is giving them language and words to be able to articulate what it is they believe," Thomas said.

More information on talking about the election with children can be found here.

