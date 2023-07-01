Experts warn about safety risks of fireworks amid drought

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — Fourth of July and fireworks go hand-in-hand, but fun should not come at the expense of safety.

Fire experts say it can take just seconds for flames from fireworks to get out of control.

A lack of rain means dry conditions and that's been an extra concern for area fire departments.

Fire inspect Glenda Knisely with the Independence Fire Depatment said always make sure there is a water supply available and an extinguisher nearby. Never use fireworks that have gotten wet before.

When it comes time to throw them away, completely dunk them in a bucket of water before putting them in the garbage.

“To light a house on fire, it could be one bottle rocket. It really could be — it could be one firecracker,” said Knisely.

Knisely said newer homes are often made with more chemicals that make them burn faster and hotter.

“We could get 10 to 12 calls more a day than we normally would,” said Knisely. “Last year, we had I think seven or eight calls that were directly related to just fireworks and a couple of those were with severe injuries.”

Gail Vertz is the owner of Dotte Fireworks, a family business for 20 years in Wyandotte County.

Vertz said it is of utmost importance that her customers are safe.

“With each sale, we actually give people — we offer it to them — a sheet that is a safety sheet,” said Vertz. “The fire department actually sends out fire inspectors twice a day to our tent everyday that we’re open. And they just make sure we have a fire extinguisher in every corner, we have emergency exits easy to find.”

In addition to keeping an eye on children at all times, Vertz says these are good rules to follow:

