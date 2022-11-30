Experts weigh in on how possible rail strike could impact Kansas City-area economy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, hosts one of the largest rail hubs in the United States, second only to Chicago, Illinois, in tonnage transported.

Experts say the looming rail strike casts a long shadow over the Kansas City area economy.

Zooming out, a rail strike could cost the United States economy anywhere from half-a-billion dollars a week to two-billion dollars a day, depending on who does the analysis.

The battle between rail companies and their workers could also bring parts of the local economy to a grinding halt.

Meredith Hoenes works for Port KC, which runs the Woodswether Port in KCMO.

"If you ship something via barge in Kansas City, we can transfer it over to rail," Hoenes said. "Those are the two cheapest modes of transportations for commerced."

As a middle ground between rail and river, Port KC is keeping a close eye on the possible strike since low waterways have increased the port's reliance on rail.

"In October alone, we saw our rail goods and services coming through quadruple — that was just one month," Hoenes said. "We are looking and expected to see 2022 numbers for rail service to double from last year going through the port of Kansas City."

Hoenes says a possible strike would hit consumers hardest, increasing the cost and time it takes for feed to get to farms, but also clothing, car parts and even Christmas gifts.

"If a strike does happen and it's a complete strike and all railways shut down, then we would have lost both avenues for commerce coming into Kansas City's port," Hoenes said.

Congress is expected to vote on blocking the rail strike Wednesday night.

