Extra security at Ruskin High School following social media threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hickman Mills School District will provide extra security at Ruskin High School Thursday after a social media threat.

District spokesperson Justin Robinson says a student posted the threat online Wednesday.

When the district learned of the threat, police were contacted and a note was sent to families, explaining the reasoning for added security.

Robinson reports the student is not allowed in school Thursday, and class is scheduled to operate as normal.

Officers and school officials are investigating.

