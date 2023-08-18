Watch Now
Eyes will be on the skies this weekend for Garmin KC Air Show

Posted at 9:43 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 10:43:17-04

NEW CENTURY, Kan. — The blue skies above Gardner, Kansas, will be busy this weekend as the Garmin KC Air Show gets underway.

The air show is Saturday and Sunday. Shuttles start at 8:30 a.m., gates open at 9:00 a.m. and the shows start at 10:30 a.m. Tickets need to be purchased onlineahead of time.

This year, the fan-favorite U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform, along with the U.S. Airforce F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the Marine Corps. F-35B Lightning II. For a full list of performers, click here.

The F-22 Raptor Demo Teamwill perform Top Gun-esque precision maneuvers. It is an aircraft that is "the crown jewel" of air-to-air dominance, according to staff Sgt. Michael Bowman.

"You will see this aircraft move in ways no other fighter aircraft in the world can maneuver," Bowman said. "The main thing you'll notice is the noise. It has a very distinct sound we call the sound of freedom."

The air show is back at the New Century AirCenter near Gardner.

