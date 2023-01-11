FAA computer outage delays all departures across National Airspace System until 8 am

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Aviation Administration says a computer outage is affecting operations across the National Airspace System.

The FAA ordered airlines to pause domestic departures until 8 a.m. "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Kansas City International Airport said flights were delayed Wednesday morning due to the outage. Flyers are advised to check with their airline's website for flight information.

The FAA announced news of the outage to its Notice to Air Missions System Wednesday morning on Twitter. The FAA says it is now "performing final validation checks and reloading the system."

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The FAA National Airspace System Status says a ground stop is possible at several terminals across the county.

By around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, FlightAware showed that 1,162 flights were delayed in the United States Wednesday.

At around 6 a.m., the FAA said it is still working to fully restore the outage, and that while some functions returned online, the "National Airspace Operations remain limited."

Travelers can check the status of their flight online.