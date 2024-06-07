Watch Now
Fairway warns residents about great horned owl after small dog attacked

Phil Sandlin/AP
A young Great Horned Owl explores its surroundings in a tall pine tree as it learns to use its wings while the parent, rear, keeps a careful eye on the growing family member at Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, March 30, 2012, (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Fairway is warning residents to be on the lookout following recent sightings of great horned owls in the northeast Johnson County city.

In an e-mail sent Friday, the city asked residents to keep an eye on their pets, especially in the evening just after sunset and early in the morning.

They cited a recent “tragic” attack by a great horned owl of a small dog that was outside at night.

Officials believe the owl mistook the dog for more common prey such as rodents.

Great horned owls are known for their call, but also their ability to take on birds and other animals larger than their size.

