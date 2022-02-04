Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Faith in KC: Deaf Liberty Baptist Church

items.[0].videoTitle
Faith in KC: Deaf Liberty Baptist Church
taylor faith in kc.jpg
Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 11:00:50-05

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — "Speaking" the language and the idea of community in worship are just two of the topics that take on a completely different feel in a deaf congregation.

For this month's episode of Faith in KC, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness spoke with Pastor Mark Truitt from Deaf Liberty Baptist Church in Overland Park, Kansas.

As you watch, you'll notice that Truitt is interpreting for himself as he speaks and for Taylor when he asks questions.

Interestingly, although Truitt is a hearing person, he does not speak when he presents his sermons.

If you'd like to learn more, videos of some of Truitt's sermons are available on the church's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!