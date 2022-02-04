Faith in KC: Deaf Liberty Baptist Church

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — "Speaking" the language and the idea of community in worship are just two of the topics that take on a completely different feel in a deaf congregation.

For this month's episode of Faith in KC, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness spoke with Pastor Mark Truitt from Deaf Liberty Baptist Church in Overland Park, Kansas.

As you watch, you'll notice that Truitt is interpreting for himself as he speaks and for Taylor when he asks questions.

Interestingly, although Truitt is a hearing person, he does not speak when he presents his sermons.