KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many people who are part of a faith community practice the same religion their parents practiced.

But that's not the case for everyone.

Matthew Rice grew up in a Southern Baptist family. But now, he's the Spiritual Director of Rime Buddhist Center in Kansas City, MO.

In a Faith in KC conversation with 41 Action News Taylor Hemness, Lama Matt discusses his motivation for the change, as well as some of the specifics of the Buddhist faith.