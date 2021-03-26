Faith in KC: Rev. Rose Schwab on Unitarian Universalism

LENEXA, KS — This week’s guest on Faith in KC is Reverend Rose Schwab, minister at Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church.

The church is one of three UU congregations in the Kansas City area. While there are parts of their worship services that members of other faith communities might recognize, there are also practices and beliefs that are very different.

During her conversation with 41 Action News anchor Taylor Hemness, “Rev. Rose” describes those differences, what being an LGBTQ-friendly congregation is like, and how many of their members say the reason they came to SMUUC is because of negative experiences they had in other churches.