Fall colors will peak this weekend, frost advisory in place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You could see frost on the ground Saturday morning, which could be disappointing to some as a sign of winter approaching.

However, it's not all bad.

Frost means the fall foliage will peak this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says that peak fall colors are happening a little later than usual this year.

Right now, the reds and oranges of maples and the yellow of honey locust and hackberries are the most noticeable, according to MDC.

A frost advisory is in effect tonight with even colder morning temperatures next week. That means fall foliage will peak this weekend, get out and see the pretty fall colors like this Maple!#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/ml2HUbVAbA — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) October 29, 2021

If you want to catch a glimpse of the fall colors before they fade in the Kansas City region, MO 45 and MO 224 along the Missouri River are good scenic drives.

Outdoor enthusiasts can also venture out to Big Buffalo Creek, Burr Oak Woods, White Alloe Creek, Maple Woods, Knob Noster State Park and many more locations.

For a complete list of best places for fall colors in the area, visit the MDC website.

