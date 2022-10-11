Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fallen tree limbs cause power outage at Briarwood Elementary in Prairie Village

school students
ABC15
school students
Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 11:26:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Briarwood Elementary in Prairie Village suffered a power outage Tuesday morning due to a tree knocking down power lines in the neighborhood, according to the Shawnee Mission School District.

The outage happened at 5:00 a.m., well before school operations began.

The school says it was able to bring generators in to help with essential functions. Some generators were already at the school by the time the school day began.

However, the school says they have enough power for all essential operations of the day. They hope the power will return soon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock