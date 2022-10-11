Fallen tree limbs cause power outage at Briarwood Elementary in Prairie Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Briarwood Elementary in Prairie Village suffered a power outage Tuesday morning due to a tree knocking down power lines in the neighborhood, according to the Shawnee Mission School District.

The outage happened at 5:00 a.m., well before school operations began.

The school says it was able to bring generators in to help with essential functions. Some generators were already at the school by the time the school day began.

However, the school says they have enough power for all essential operations of the day. They hope the power will return soon.

