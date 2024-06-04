Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma to perform with Kansas City Symphony in 18th and Vine neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A special musical event is on tap for Kansas City Wednesday night.

Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform alongside young musicians from the Harmony Project and the Kansas City Symphony starting at 6:30 p.m., June 5, at Parade Park, 1600 E. 17th Terrace off of Truman Road and Woodland Avenue.

The Harmony Project is part of the mission at the Northeast Community Center to use music to develop young musicians and minds, partner with families and build community. Harmony Project musicians are set to play two pieces by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos.

After the KC Symphony performs pieces by Mendelssohn and Dvorak, Ma will join the combined groups for Berstein’s “Make our Garden Grow” from "Candide" and then play in a performance of “Kansas City, here I Come.”

The concert is free thanks to Kansas City-based Hallmark. More information about the event, as well as a map of the location, is available online.