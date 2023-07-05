Families celebrate Independence Day at WWI Museum and Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people gathered on the lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial to celebrate the Fourth of July.

For some, it's more than holiday colors and entertainment.

"I'm in the military. Just got back from deployment. The Fourth of July was special over there, but being back home with everyone, nothing beats being home in KC," said Jaydon Dickinson, a member of the Missouri National Guard.

After 11 months of service, one of Jaydon Dickinson's favorite holidays has a different meaning.

"My father served, my grandfather served, everybody served and I was always thankful for that," he said. "Serving myself, seeing what you go through, it makes me more thankful outside of myself."

Sacrifice and service runs deep in some families.

"My wife's dad was retired Navy, my granddad was retired Army and my daughter is in the Navy right now. She's a mechanical engineer," said Daniel Simmons.

Simmons said it's a day he takes pride in his country.

"I appreciate the service they gave to protect our freedom, but I'm just grateful I am an American and that's why I celebrate, he said."

Dickinson, in his Stars and Stripes outfit, also shares a connection with National Guard soldiers outside of Kansas City.

"Me and my buddies got these outfits on deployment on the fourth and we're all across the country wearing it today," he said. "It's a cool connection even though they aren't here with me."

