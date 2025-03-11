Families in Kansas City fear losing childcare as funding for Head Start is uncertain

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There are thousands of kids in the Kansas City metro that have childcare because of Head Start. Changes in government funding could potentially wipe out the programs. One Wyandotte County mom is already preparing for the worst.

“We don't want to be in this position,” said Haley Andersen, a mom with two kids in Head Start.

Haley Andersen's family has stable childcare because of Head Start.

“We wouldn't be able to afford it,” said Andersen. “It would probably be over half of our income just with the single income we have right now.”

KSHB Haley Andersen

Andersen’s kids are just two out 3,700 in the metro that use Head Start funding. At Delightful Learning Center in Kansas City, Kansas, 85% of the kids are there because of it.

“We're beginning to think that this could affect our employees,” said Demetria Spencer, Delightful Learning Center owner. “It could affect our family's childcare situation.”

Spencer says the Delightful Learning Center could probably stay afloat a few months without funding but worries that her families can’t.

“Just because they can't afford it, you know, it doesn't mean it's off the table for them,” said Spencer. “It's very important that they do still have access to quality childcare.”

KSHB Demetria Spencer

Right now, Head Start is operating on a continuing resolution.

“Any kind of budget disruption could be detrimental and could cause programs to have to close classrooms or close down completely,” said Paula Neth, The Family Conservancy CEO.

Neth runs The Family Conservancy. They provide Head Start services to families in KC.

She fears a government shutdown could have larger economic impacts on our community.

“If parents can't go to work… then there's nobody filling in those jobs,” said Neth “There's really no way you can plan for when these shortfalls are going to happen.”

KSHB Paula Neth

Neth says all they can do is continue advocating.

“Reminding them of why Head Start, and early care and education is so critical for our community,” said Neth

She hopes the federal government hears the concerns of families like Haley Andersen's.

“It will directly affect families like mine, and it's just unfortunate and sad that we even have to think about it,” said Andersen.

The potential government shutdown is this Friday, March 14. Neth says the best outcome is a continuing resolution that keeps funding at the level it was in 2024. The worst option would be a government shutdown.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.