Families leverage the Johnson County Library's Makerspace for back-to-school

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In the coming weeks children will be heading back to school.

But a handful of Johnson County parents are already getting started, and saving money by using a free community resource inside the Johnson County Library.

Katie Martin is a mom and four and tells KSHB41 she has been using the library's MakerSpace every week for more than two years.

She says thanks to the library's free laser cutter she has been able to create a variety of projects including door designs, key chains, and customize water bottles. Her designs can be found via Instagram can be made available for purchase.

"I'm saving a lot of money, and especially as a mom of four boys, it's a good creative outlet, but also, like, a fun way to make things personalized for them," said Martin.

Next to her, Linda Link, fresh of her one hour commute from Fort Scott, Kansas is hard at work also using the library’s laser cutter to sell math manipulatives from recycled material.

"I don't have these resources in the small town where I live, and so it's really great to be able to come up and have access to all of the things. I hope to have an Etsy page or my own website to sell these", said Link.

From laser cutters, 3D printers, embroidery machines, vinyl cutters, the possibilities are endless and available to anyone with a library card.

Due to high demand and the additional funding from the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, the Black & Veatch Maker Space has expanded an additional 20 hours a week.

"People are running their own businesses out of here, people are personalizing things for their own businesses, making t-shirts or hats for employees. People are getting their bridal showers ready by customizing glasses for all their attendees," said Kate McNair Operations Manager.

But it’s not just about creating the perfect craft, 3D printers are also being used to print out parts needed by patrons to get moving.

"We had someone printing a chain guard yesterday for their bicycle that broke," recalled McNair. We have people repairing things that they can keep using things that they have in their home, everything from coffee pots to bicycles."

To get started, you need a Johnson County Library card, machines do have to be reserved and there's a limit of a maximum of four hours a week.You can reserve up to two weeks in advance too.

