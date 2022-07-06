Watch Now
Family concerned over well-being of missing Kansas City, Missouri, woman, 19

Aseline Lightner
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 12:24:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a family is concerned over the well-being of a missing 19-year-old woman.

Aseline Lightner was last seen around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, in the 1100 block of E. 84th Street, wearing gray yoga pants, a black, white and red-striped shirt and multi-colored crocs.

Her family says she has medical conditions which require medications she may not have access to.

Lightner is described as a white female, five feet, four inches tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Lightner’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

