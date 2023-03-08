Family escapes injuries in house fire at 59th Street, Wabash Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family escaped injuries as flames engulfed their home at 59th Street and Wabash Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to 5904 Wabash Ave. just after 7 a.m.

Smoke and fire were showing from the single-story home upon arrival.

Initial reports indicated children might be trapped in the home, as firefighters made quick entry, but a phone call shortly after confirmed the children were already en route to school on the bus.

A partial roof collapse in the back of the home caused firefighters to vacate the inside and fight the flames from the outside of the home.

The house is expected to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

