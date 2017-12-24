NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two firefighters were sent to the hospital after a fire started at a North Kansas City home at 1005 e. 24th Street just before 8 a.m.

An eyewitness said crews were running alongside a hose when something went wrong.

"The firefighters didn't see it coming at all. It knocked down three of them," said David Fulkerson.

They continued to fight the fire as Patty Cox watched from the sideline. She watched her home, things and memories go up in smoke.

However, she's just thankful she and her sister were able to save their family. They were drinking coffee in the front room when they heard something that sounded like breaking glass.

"I looked up and saw smoke," said Patty Cox, who immediately rushed downstairs to wake up three of her grandkids. "My adrenaline was running so hard i was just trying to get everybody out."

Cox said her sister woke up other family members. Everyone is accounted for except for one cat.

"Just going down a highway at 9,000 miles an hour," explained Brendan Morris, when asked about this morning. "I can't make out specific details."

Morris said his grandmother has a big heart and is always taking care of the family.

"I live for my grandkids. My grandkids are my life. If something would've hurt them, I couldn't ever forgive myself," said Cox.

Firefighters said the fire started in the basement but investigators will have to determine what caused it.