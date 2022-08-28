Family friends mourn loss of teacher, father of 10 killed in Kansas City, Missouri, hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A community of people are grieving the loss of their father, husband, friend, teacher and faith leader.

They say Charlie Criniere was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday while out riding his bike.

“He’s an early morning riser, so he gets up there, [at the] crack of dawn, and spends some time alone," Ken DeBenedictis, a friend of Criniere, said. "[He] Prays and bikes around the lake and gets his thoughts together before the day. It’s part of his routine."

DeBenedictis and his wife Erika, raised their kids together with Criniere and his wife, Megan.

The Criniere’s had 10 kids of their own, but DeBenedictis was always like a second dad to the neighborhood children.

“He was always on the front lawn with his kids and our kids, the neighborhood kids playing football, playing volleyball, coming up with relay races," Erika DeBenedictis said. "He was just endless energy. Our firstborn says he was a second dad. It’s like they lost an uncle. He really loved them all very well.”

Criniere dedicated his whole life to serving children.

At home, he was a loving and energetic father. At school, where he taught math, he was a mentor and friend.

“That’s what fueled his life — is just pouring himself into children and adults, adolescents and just being there,” said Ken DeBenedictis.

A GoFundMe page for Criniere’s wife and kids has already raised more than $50,000 of their $100,000 goal.

The comments are a testament to the impact of who he was.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for Criniere’s death.

While the void he leaves behind will never truly be filled, his loved ones are turning to prayer for comfort.

“Our job is to love that person, as crazy as it sounds, to really just pray for that guy that he would feel conviction to turn himself in and do the right thing,” said Ken DeBenedictis.

