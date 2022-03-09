Family grateful for support after tornado claims 4 lives of Blue Springs family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community is rallying around a Blue Springs family after an unthinkable tragedy.

Kuri Bolger lost four family members, including her husband, Mike Bolger, 5-year-old daughter Kinlee, 2-year-old son Owen, and her mother, Melissa, when an EF4 tornado hit her parents' home Saturday in Winterset, Iowa.

Family members tell KSHB 41 News the family was visiting Kuri's parents to see their newly-built home.

Karisa Hoover, cousin of Kuri, said growing up in Iowa, many people are used to tornadoes, but she never imagined one would cause her family such a devastating loss.

"They're common and they're scary, but this one was something else," Hoover said. "Kuri's words are the house exploded around them."

Abbie Sawyer, another cousin of Kuri, told KSHB 41 News the home did not have a basement, and the family took cover in the home's pantry.

"It was very shocking, and I just kept yelling 'no,'" Sawyer said.

Kuri is still in the hospital with severe injuries to her arm and leg. She has undergone several surgeries. Her son, Brysen, has been released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Sawyer said it is nearly impossible to process Kuri, who she has always been close with, going through a tragedy such as this one.

"She's the kind of person that just has a light and makes everyone feel welcome, and loved and included," Sawyer said.

The family has experienced an outpouring of support from people all over the country through a GoFundMe page . In just two days, the account has raised nearly $490,000.

There are many messages of support from people who have heard the family's story.

As her family works to process their grief, they say the community love and support means the world to them.

"The outpouring of support is just amazing," Hoover said. "We so appreciate what anyone can do to help them."