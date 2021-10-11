Family: Man struck, killed outside Arrowhead was Navy veteran

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wichita, Kansas, family is reeling after their loved one was the victim of a deadly hit and run crash Sunday night outside of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Steve Hickle, 66, was at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game Sunday night with his wife Laurie, according to their stepdaughters Audrey and Carmen Fibert.

The couple, who are season ticket holders, left the game early around 10:30 p.m. and were walking to a nearby church to get their truck, which is decked out in Chiefs gear.

"Him and my mom, our mom, are top Chiefs fans, so they drive to Arrowhead every home game that they can and his truck is literally bright red, with the Chiefs logo on the side of it. Complete, dedicated fans," Audrey Fibert told KSHB 41 News Monday. "When I say his truck is, you'd think Patrick Mahomes drove it himself because that's how much he liked the Chiefs."

While crossing Blue Ridge Cutoff, police say Steve Hickle was struck hit by a car, and while in the roadway, was hit by a second car.

The stepdaughters say two friends that had been walking with the Hickles stopped to help out, but that was it.

Steve, who was a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died Monday morning from his injuries.

A police spokesperson said because the group left the game early, officers weren’t yet in a position to direct traffic as they do when the game ends, though the family says many other fans also made the decision to leave early due to the weather.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the two drivers that struck Steve, but so far have little to go on. The police spokesperson said they have pieces of a side mirror and a directional signal light that appears to have been dropped from one of the vehicles.

The family is now planning for Steve’s funeral, which will be held in Wichita.

This is a developing story and will be updated.