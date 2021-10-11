Victim of hit-and-run dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after being struck by a car Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at East 43rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, a pedestrian was crossing Blue Ridge Cutoff when they were struck by a southbound vehicle.

The vehicle left the scene without stopping.

While laying in the road, the victim was run over by a second southbound vehicle that also left the scene.

The 66-year-old Wichita man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He later died.

One other person was with the victim at the time but was not hit.

