Family mourns 9-year-old girl killed in crash last week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A south Kansas City family is grieving the loss of 9-year-old Hazen Workman-Duffy who was struck and killed by a van at the intersection of Food Lane Drive and Longview Road just over a week ago.

KSHB

The tragedy has left Hazen's parents and five siblings struggling to process their loss. They live a couple of blocks from makeshift memorial set up to honor Hazen.

KSHB

“I still cry every night,” said Harley Phillips, the third oldest of six siblings. “My heart broke into a million pieces. It still feels like she's not really gone.”

The pain in Hazen’s siblings’ voices echoes through the neighborhood.

KSHB

“I’m just starting to understand, like, she’s not coming back,” said Christopher Shields, the third youngest of the siblings.

KSHB

Parents Robert and Diana Shields are also learning to navigate life without their daughter's physical presence.

“Ain’t no words,” said Robert Shields as he tried to describe the pain they’ve been feeling.

“It’s like an empty... an empty place,” said Diana Shields, Hazen’s mom.

KSHB

It’s a pain that only memories can begin to heal. But it doesn’t stop the wish to go back in time.

Christopher says her hugs are what he will miss the most.

“She would suffocate you with her hugs,” Diana said.

KSHB

The family also says Hazen was a loving child — a love that, just like the pain, fills the neighborhood.

And that love has become forgiveness toward the driver who took their daughter’s life.

Diana Shields

“Honestly, I don’t think it was his fault,” Diana said. “He stayed and he prayed over her. And so I have to forgive. You know, I can’t hold on to emotions that aren’t going to help me heal. So he’s already forgiven.”

Looking for healing, the family is also looking for change.

“I’d like to see school zone signs placed, because it’s really not that far from the school,” Diana said. “I just want more awareness. I want to see things done at that intersection.”

Diana Shields

But they know their biggest change comes from Hazen — she changed them for the better.

“She taught me how to receive love,” Diana said.

Christopher said he was going to "start treating people nicer than I did."

Diana Shields

The community has shown support to the family in different ways. Besides setting up a memorial for Hazen, they also established a GoFundMe to support the family.

