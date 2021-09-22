Family of fallen officer releases statement, thanks community for support

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of fallen Independence Police Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for its support.

The message comes a day before the public can start to pay their final respects to Madrid-Evans, who died in the line of duty on Sept. 15.

"We would like to take a moment to thank the Independence and surrounding communities for their overwhelming love and emotional support during this incredibly difficult time,” the family said in a statement released by the Independence Police Department. “Knowing Blaize’s kidney has gone to help another police officer brings us an incredible level of comfort and peace. Also knowing many other lives are being impacted by his decision to be an organ donor helps as well.”

Earlier this week , a Springfield, Missouri, police officer received a donated kidney from Madrid-Evans.

"It’s sad and it’s bittersweet," Officer Mark Priebe said. "He’s the hero, he’s the one that’s given me yet another opportunity to continue to live and to be part of my family and watch my kids grow up and grow old with my wife."