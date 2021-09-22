Police release procession plans for fallen Independence officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police released more details Wednesday on the funeral and procession for fallen Ofc. Blaize Madrid Evans.

Earlier this week , police released visitation and funeral arrangements for Madrid-Evans.

From 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, the public is invited to a visitation for Madrid-Evans at the Community of Christ Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut St., in Independence.

At 11 a.m. Friday, funeral services will be held, also at the Community of Christ Auditorium. The public is welcome to attend.

A procession to Mt. Washington Cemetery will follow the funeral service.

From the church, the procession will head east on Walnut Street before turning north on Memorial Drive. From there, the procession will go west on Truman Road before turning north on Winner Road.

Finally, the procession will head west on U.S. 24 Highway to Brookside Avenue where the cemetery is located.

The procession will pause outside the Independence Police Department headquarters for a moment of silence.

A final radio call and a flyover by police and medical aircraft will take place as part of graveyard services.

Madrid-Evans died in the line of duty during a gun fight on Wednesday, Sept. 15, outside of an Independence home.