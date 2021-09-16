Independence Police Foundation rallies behind slain officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Foundation is lending a hand to help assist the family of fallen Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the foundation said they are leading efforts to raise $10,000 for the family.

Those interested in making donations can visit the police foundation’s website .

Also Thursday, area Price Choppers announced they will be collecting donations for the family through Sept. 24.

We’ll be collecting donations at every location in memory of Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans today through 9.24 pic.twitter.com/Vm5BVboZ6r — Price Chopper (@my_pricechopper) September 16, 2021

The Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation is also helping to raise money for Madrid-Evans' family through its previously scheduled Cornhole KC Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Sandbox, 509 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri. More information about the event is available on the foundation's website .

