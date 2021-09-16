Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence Police Foundation rallies behind slain officer

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB-TV
Independence Police Foundation Facebook page.
IPD Foundation.jpg
Posted at 2:52 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 17:17:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Foundation is lending a hand to help assist the family of fallen Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the foundation said they are leading efforts to raise $10,000 for the family.

Those interested in making donations can visit the police foundation’s website.

Also Thursday, area Price Choppers announced they will be collecting donations for the family through Sept. 24.

The Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation is also helping to raise money for Madrid-Evans' family through its previously scheduled Cornhole KC Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Sandbox, 509 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri. More information about the event is available on the foundation's website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage