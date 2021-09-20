Fallen Independence police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans' funeral plans announced

KANSAS CTIY, Mo. — A funeral will be held for Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, on Friday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the Independence Police Department said there will be a visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community of Christ Auditorium. The funeral will also be held in the auditorium Friday morning.

There will be graveside services at Mt. Washington Cemetery immediately after the funeral service. The procession route is being planned.

"Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend," according to the department's post.