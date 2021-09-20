Watch
Fallen Independence police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans' funeral plans announced

The Independence Police Department has identified the officer who was shot while responding to a call on Wednesday.
Blaize Madrid-Evans
Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 12:36:46-04

KANSAS CTIY, Mo. — A funeral will be held for Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, on Friday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the Independence Police Department said there will be a visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community of Christ Auditorium. The funeral will also be held in the auditorium Friday morning.

There will be graveside services at Mt. Washington Cemetery immediately after the funeral service. The procession route is being planned.

"Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend," according to the department's post.

