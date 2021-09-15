Independence police identify officer critically injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has identified the officer who was shot while responding to a call on Wednesday.

According to the department, Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, is currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

Madrid-Evans began his career as an officer in January, when he joined the Independence Police Department at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy. He later graduated from the academy in July.

Upon receiving his commission, he entered the department's Field Training Officer program and was still in training.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell, Madrid-Evans was responding to a call at around 11:30 a.m. near East 23rd Street and Northern Boulevard.

When Madrid-Evans and a second officer arrived the suspect opened fire. The second officer fired back, killing the suspect.