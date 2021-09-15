Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence police identify officer critically injured in shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
The Independence Police Department has identified the officer who was shot while responding to a call on Wednesday.
Blaize Madrid-Evans
Posted at 6:38 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 19:38:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has identified the officer who was shot while responding to a call on Wednesday.

According to the department, Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, is currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

Madrid-Evans began his career as an officer in January, when he joined the Independence Police Department at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy. He later graduated from the academy in July.

Upon receiving his commission, he entered the department's Field Training Officer program and was still in training.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell, Madrid-Evans was responding to a call at around 11:30 a.m. near East 23rd Street and Northern Boulevard.

When Madrid-Evans and a second officer arrived the suspect opened fire. The second officer fired back, killing the suspect.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage