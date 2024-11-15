Family of man killed in south KC dog pack attack waiting for answers from KCPP, KCPD

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

46-year-old Chris Culbertson was killed in a violent dog pack attack in south Kansas City on Nov. 2.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis spoke with the family one week ago—and on Thursday they say they are still searching for accountability.

A 23-minute surveillance video shows seven dogs viciously attacking and killing Chris Culbertson.

The camera belonged to Holly Lane, the attack was in front of her home.

“I tried to help him, but there were so many of them I had to go back and get the golf club,” she said.

Lane was also severely bitten.

“My leg is bad, but I’m alive and he’s not,” she said.

She said the dogs have acted dangerously before.

“I’ve had to Mace them before, I’ve had to use a golf club before and they’ve even come after my husband before,”

That is why she protects her son on his walk to and from the bus stop.

Lane said Chris and her husband would work together on construction projects and often have dinner together.

“He had a heart of gold, he really did,” she said.

Chris Culbertson’s sister, Angela Culbertson, wants answers.

“It’s awful, I mean I’ve been trying to find out what’s going to happen with these dogs, and this owner and I still have zero answers like the last time we talked,” Angela said.

We too have asked for records repeatedly from KCPD and KC Pet Project (KCPP) on these dogs and addresses.

KCMO city code states no one in Kansas City is to have more than four dogs.

“My question is, why didn’t they take the dogs that night? And why they still don’t have all the dogs?” Angela said.

KSHB 41 News saw at least two dogs on the property off East 80th Street.

Angela also has concerns that the dogs could be up for adoption.

KCPP would not comment on the dogs' location or status.

“Those dogs can not go into another home,” Angela said.

“You don’t think there’s terrible things that would happen this close, those dogs are nuisances,” Nickie, a neighbor nearby, said.

More neighbors in the East Marlborough Neighborhood explain repeated problems with the confinement of the dogs.

“The actual gate, they’ve pushed the gate up so they can get up under the bottom of the gate,” Nickie said. “They come, they attack my dogs, I have to chase them off with sticks. I have two smaller children who come out and they are terrified because those dogs come up here barking and they are scared of them. My son comes outside, he says, 'Mama, those dogs are here.' He takes off running and that’s not fair!”

“The dogs sit there and tug and tug and tug at the fence and then they rip holes in the fence, and there’s constantly holes they put a brick in front of it,” said Lane.

“KC Pet Project has not reached out to me, has not returned my phone calls. I want the owners to pay for what happened to my brother,” Culbertson said. “None of this could bring my brother back, but it could possibly stop it from happening to someone else.”

The city’s service contract with the Animal Services Department expired in April. KCPP has been providing the services since, operating under an amendment to the contract.

Discussion of the city’s next service contract award is expected next month.

