Man dies after being attacked by pack of dogs in south Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after being mauled by a pack of dogs in south Kansas City, Missouri, last Saturday, police said.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, police responded to the 3200 block of East 80th Street on reports of an animal attack.

Police were told multiple dogs were attacking the victim, whose family identified to KSHB 41 News as Chris Culbertson.

Officers arrived on the scene and the dogs ran off, police said.

A second victim contacted police and told them she was also attacked.

Culbertson was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Culbertson succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, family and police told KSHB 41 News.

The second victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are working with the KC Pet Project on the incident.

No word on what happened to the dogs.

