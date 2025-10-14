Family of man killed in Wyandotte County jail seeks settlement, intends to sue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys representing a man who was allegedly murdered while in custody at the Wyandotte County Detention Center announced Monday they are seeking a settlement or intend to sue over his death.

Charles Adair was found unresponsive in his jail cell in the early evening of July 5, 2025, following an altercation with guards at the jail.

An autopsy performed on Adair ruled the manner of his death as homicide.

That prompted the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office to file second-degree murder charges, or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter against Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Fatherley.

Fatherley, who was not arrested, was given a summons to appear at a court hearing in November.

In the meantime, attorneys representing Adair’s family notified the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday about their demand for a settlement.

“In consideration of the video evidence, court records, and the autopsy report of Mr. Charles Adair, our clients have granted us the authority to submit a settlement offer in the sum of $25 million,” attorneys said in Monday’s letter to the UG.

The attorneys said if they are unable to settle before Nov. 3, 2025, they plan to file a lawsuit in the United States District Court, District of Kansas.

