Family of Officer Daniel Vasquez gives emotional testimony during penalty phase of Joshua Rocha murder trial

LIBERTY, Mo. — Emotional victim impact statements filled the Clay County courtroom Friday as family members and loved ones of slain North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez shared memories and described their profound loss during the penalty phase of Joshua Rocha's murder trial.

I sat three rows behind Officer Vasquez's family as they delivered their victim impact statements.

A judge's ruling prevented KSHB 41 from recording audio during any of the court proceedings.

But the emotional weight of their words was unmistakable.

For Officer Vasquez's family and loved ones, the intersection of 21st and Clay represents more than just a location. In deeply emotional testimony, his oldest sister, Areli Vasquez, said the intersection represents where everything ended for her brother: his hopes, dreams, and his life.

Joshua Rocha sat silently as Vasquez's sister described the day of the shooting.

She had received a Blue Alert and immediately texted Vasquez to check if he was safe. When she received no response, she got a call from Vasquez's police chief moments later informing her that her brother had been shot.

But it wasn't all tears in the courtroom Friday. There was also laughter as Vasquez's family and co-workers reflected on his life and the cherished memories he left behind.

The testimonies were powerful enough to bring even Rocha to tears.

Pictures from throughout Vasquez's life were shown to the court, but his family said his proudest moment was becoming a police officer. It was a day his sister described as a dream come true.

The final witness called by prosecutors was Vasquez's girlfriend, who is also an officer with North Kansas City Police. Through tears, she revealed that she buried her badge with Vasquez and now wears his badge around her neck every day as a reminder that he is always with her.

The state formally rested its case Friday.

Court will resume Saturday morning.

