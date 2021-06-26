Family of six escapes Overland Park house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park home suffered extensive damage, but the family of six escaped without injuries after a fire Friday night.

Crews from Overland Park and Leawood were called to the 126th block of Grandview Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Heavy smoke and fire were reported on the back of the two story home.

It took nearly an hour to bring the fire under control.

Two adults and four children escaped without injury.

The residents reported using a grill in the backyard and later discovered fire on the deck.

Investigators will work to determine the exact cause of the fire.