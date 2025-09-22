Family of Wyandotte County inmate reportedly killed in jail gives exclusive interview

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The family of an inmate who died in the Wyandotte County Detention Center wants answers sooner rather than later.

Charles Adair died in the custody of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department on July 5, 2025.

On Friday, the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office announced Richard Fatherley, a sheriff's deputy, faces a second-degree murder charge.

However, Adair's family does not believe the process is being handled ethically.

Adair has eight siblings. His oldest brother, Anthony, spoke exclusively with KSHB 41 on his behalf.

Over the weekend, the family reached out to KSHB 41's Wyandotte County reporter Rachel Henderson.

"We want everything released … everything released," Anthony Adair said.

On Sept. 25, Charles Adair would have turned 51 years old, his brother shared.

He went to jail for misdemeanor warrants on failure to appear for traffic violations.

"No one deserves to go to jail on the Fourth of July and be deceased the next day. Something doesn't smell right," Anthony Adair said.

The family is represented by Justice for Wyandotte and renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Will Shaw, KSHB 41 Photojournalist Anthony Adair, oldest brother of Charles Adair, speaks with KSHB 41 with his two sons behind him

Members of the Adair family said they did not know Charles was arrested. Anthony said he never got a call from jail.

"Charles was a good person," Anthony Adair said. "He wasn’t a street thug. He wasn’t a dope dealer. He wasn’t a pimp. He was a common person."

Adair's siblings and family members are frustrated Fatherley is not in police custody.

Instead, he was issued a summons for a November court appearance.

District Attorney Mark Dupree explained in a press conference on Friday the summons was "common practice in this county where there are charges for officers."

"Where else does that happen?" Anthony Adair questioned. "I don't know any other place but Wyandotte County. The good ole boy system at its best."

The family listed several requests of the DA's office, including:



Body camera and audio recordings from the time Charles Adair was picked up by police until he was booked in jail.

Footage of Adair being taken to the infirmary and returned to his jail cell.

Video footage of Adair's last moments.

The full investigative report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

The coroner's report revealed that before Adair was reportedly killed, there was a struggle with jail officers.

An officer kneeled on Adair's back after the report claimed he did not obey orders.

The report detailed multiple fractures, and according to the coroner, the cause of death was ruled a homicide from mechanical asphyxia, which can result from something physically blocking an airway or restricting the chest from getting oxygen.

"Because he’s not here, he’s gonna have voices that speak out for him," Anthony Adair said.

The Adairs told KSHB 41 they will not rest until Fatherley ends up where their brother took his last breath — jail.

"God is going to continue to push this family through this moment," Anthony Adair said. "We’re not gonna let this die."

There is no mug shot for Fatherley since he has not been arrested, and KSHB 41's requests for a photo of the sheriff's deputy have not been granted.

Fatherley remains on unpaid leave from the sheriff's office.

