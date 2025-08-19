Family pleads for an end to gun violence after relative murdered 1 month before his 37th birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each week, members of Kansas City Mothers in Charge call to check in on hundreds of mothers who've lost a child to gun violence.

Rosilyn Temple, the group's founder, has been to nearly 40 homicide scenes this summer.

Last month, she met Kelley Fitzpatrick at the scene of Fitzpatrick's son's murder.

"We call him Chucky," Fitzpatrick laughed. "One time, me and his dad was going to a movie, and he said 'bye bye' just like Chucky did. He was one maybe or two."

Credit: Family Nicholas Carter with his mother, Kelley Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick's son, Nicholas Carter, was shot to death July 15 inside an apartment in the 5200 block of Oak Leaf Drive.

Today would have been his 37th birthday.

"[He] was really outgoing, didn’t meet no strangers," his mother said.

KC Mothers in Charge hosted the family at a vigil Monday at Gillham Park on Carter's birthday.

He had a big family, including eight children of his own.

His family recently had a baby shower for Carter's first grandchild. Carter's killer prevented him from meeting his grandchild.

Credit: Family

Kelley Fitzpatrick had a simple message at Monday's vigil — "Put down the guns."

There have been 101 homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2025 compared to 95 homicides in KCMO at this time a year ago, according to police.

"Weekend before last weekend, we had a girl 16 years old who was killed," Temple said. "Then, I get a call, it's a 13-year-old...a double shooting," Temple said. "That's a problem."

Temple said KCPD's homicide squads call her to every murder scene after briefing her on the circumstances.

Credit: Family

From there, she supports mothers through their grief, even showing up to funerals for their children.

Temple said: "They never got their full potential of what God called them to be. Their life was cut short, and don’t say God called them, because God don’t call us home like that."

KC Mothers in Charge gets to know homicide victims through their families.

The group offers counseling, crisis care, support programs, home visits, resources for navigating the criminal justice system, and other kinds of help for families.

Temple said Carter should've been able to see his kids off to their first day back to school.

KSHB 41

"We’re losing our children," Temple said. "We’re losing the next generation. We won’t be able to pass the torch to anyone if we don’t stop and be angry about this. Let’s protest every homicide scene."

She emphasized during the vigil that anyone with information about a homicide should share information with the police.

The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers offers up to $25,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Call (816) 474-TIPS (8477) or fill out this form.