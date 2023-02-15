Family prepared weeks in advance for Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Chiefs fan did not wait for the team to win the Super Bowl to make Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade plans.

Christina Favinger booked the family's downtown KCMO hotel room the moment the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game.

"When we won the Championship game for sure that night ... we went ahead and booked it so we were ready to go," Favinger said.

She and her family came out Tuesday to Union Station to get a preview of what they can expect at the Chiefs parade.

The family lives in Spring Hill, Kansas and booked their hotel room so they could be among the first spectators at the parade.

For Ryan Favinger, the parade is a chance to show his kids something he never had the chance to see himself.

“Just for the kids, to get the experience. Let them see it. I never got to experience it," he said.

